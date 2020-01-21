U. Central Florida offers online classes to inmates
The opportunity to take classes online will give inmates the ability to earn college credit and prepare for life after release.
Lance Collins will lead Virginia Tech's efforts to build university and industry partnerships to advance development of technology and talent.
The Department of Defense CDO will now be housed under the CIO's purview, and Dana Deasy is "considering qualified candidates" for the role, currently held by Michael Conlin.
Failure to clarify the position's authorities and responsibilities means the agency might not be getting the most out of its IT, according to NSA OIG.
KnowBe4, Jamf, and Splunk saw huge growth.
Grant funding from the National Science Foundation will help K-12 teachers integrate computational thinking into their classrooms.
The donation from Karsh Family Foundation will fund full scholarships and educational opportunities for students pursuing advanced degrees in STEM.
Lawmakers want to ensure a streamlined process will still exclude "the Edward Snowdens of the world."
The U.S. Merit Protection Board has some ideas for a reskilling program that has yet to mint any new cybersecurity experts.
The facility being built on the South Carolina university campus is tied to one of five Army National Guard cyber battalions.
The department is in the process of identifying new work roles tied to VA-specific positions.